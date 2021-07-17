Luke Bryan celebrated his 45th birthday on Saturday (July 17), complete with a crazy song and dance that his wife, Caroline, says has become a "family tradition." Caroline Bryan turned to social media on Saturday afternoon to share a video of her superstar husband busting out some freewheeling dance moves that will have fans laughing.

Caroline shared a clip via Instagram on Saturday, writing, "Family tradition birthday song….happy 45th Love Bug! You make everyday an adventure and the love you give to everyone is absolute perfection. We love you to the moon and back!"

She ended her post with multiple heart emojis.

The clip she posted alongside those sweet words shows the always-up-for-a-good-time country singer dancing on what appears to be his tour bus, surrounded by his family and friends as he leaps around in an exaggeratedly awkward manner to the tune of an up-tempo electronica track. He pulls his nephew Till and his sons, Bo and Tate, into the dance, too, comically grimacing as he lifts Bo and then Tate.

"How does it feel to be 45?" Someone asks off-camera, and he points to his winded chest as he replies, "Feels like that."

See the family fun in the clip below:

Bryan's birthday weekend is a working vacation. He and his band performed a concert at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn., on Friday night (July 16), and he shared some footage from that show online on Saturday.

Bryan is slated to perform at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va., on Saturday night, and he'll make another tour stop on Sunday (July 18) at PNC Bank Arts Centre in Holmdel, N.J.

Those dates are all part of his 2021 Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which finds him playing a series of shows that were originally slated for 2020.

Fans who follow Bryan and his wife on social media have seen his birthday dance moves before; he also busted a move in 2020 to mark the occasion, and he and his family surprised Caroline on her birthday in 2020 by waking her up blaring the birthday song and jumping on her.

