Two Found With Possible Gunshot Wounds After Fire Near Cheyenne

UPDATE:

Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Jason Gillott says the victims are in the care of the coroner's office and notifications have been made.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An investigation is underway after two people were found with possible gunshot wounds following a structure fire northwest of Cheyenne late Friday afternoon.

According to a Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, deputies were called to the scene in the 1900 block of Horse Creek Road after firefighters battling the blaze discovered the victims and requested assistance.

"As of 2130 hours, Law Enforcement have deemed no threat to public safety," the agency said.

Get our free mobile app

Calls to the sheriff's office seeking more information were not immediately returned.