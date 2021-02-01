Luke Bryan's latest single, "Down to One," a mellow love song tinged with R&B reminiscent of his early-to-mid 2010s catalog, now has a video which adds visuals as lush and spine-tingling as the tune's lyrics. Bryan premiered the clip on Facebook for fans on Feb. 1 (watch the whole video by clicking the link).

In the video, Bryan takes a backstage to a young couple who wanders in and out of beautifully executed romantic scenes guaranteed to get anyone in the mood for love, including a gorgeous moonlight night and a wander along the seashore. Bryan himself grooves along, smiling to the camera, in a field with a backdrop of sunset-lit mountains. As he comments himself on the video, "A hot summer night like this never gets old."

While a video premiere is surely a momentous way to usher in a new month, Bryan has more big things in store for February. The singer returns for yet another stint judging American Idol on ABC alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, with the season premiere airing on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

