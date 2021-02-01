WDH Expands Vaccine Eligibility

The Wyoming Department of Health recently updated the state's vaccine priority groups to be more in line with national guidance while also rolling out new pre-registration and information options.

WDH is offering an online pre-registration form to make it easy for priority populations to pre-register for vaccination, with pre-registration is now open for those 65 and older.

Those who are unable to visit the website for details about the priority groups or for county-specific information can call the WDH toll-free vaccine phone line at 800-438-5795.

The overall Phase 1 plan describes three general groupings for early vaccine eligibility:

Phase 1a includes healthcare providers, first responders, long-term care facility staff, and others at high risk for exposure to COVID-19.

Phase 1b now focuses on some frontline essential workers, individuals 65 and over, and individuals with certain medical conditions.

Phase 1c includes homeless individuals, people living in congregate settings, and other essential workers as defined by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

