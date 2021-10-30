Kevin Costner made a special stop when he was in Nashville recently. The Yellowstone star and Academy Award-winning director, actor and singer dropped in on Loretta Lynn — and she couldn't have been more thrilled.

Lynn turned to Facebook on Thursday (Oct. 28) to share the news with fans, writing, "Well, I felt like I was in a field of dreams this week when Kevin Costner came by to hang out with me for part of the day. He's always been one of my favorites and I'm a huge fan."

The 89-year-old country icon ended her post with the hashtags #crushing, #bigfan and #bucketlist.

Lynn didn't provide any further details of the visit, but she lives in a small rural community just outside of Nashville, and Costner and his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, were in Music City just days before her post on Oct. 25, where they performed a live gig at the legendary Ryman Auditorium downtown.

Costner was actually involved in music decades ago, before he shot to fame in a string of movies that includes Field of Dreams, Silverado, Bull Durham, JFK, The Bodyguard and more. He's pursued a parallel career as a singer-songwriter and frontman for Modern West for years.

The group's most recent album is Tales From Yellowstone, which they released in June of 2020. The conceptual album draws on many of the themes from the hit Paramount Network series, with several of the songs written from the perspective of Costner's character, John Dutton. The group hit the road for their Tales From Yellowstone Tour beginning in August.

Costner will return to the role of John Dutton when Yellowstone kicks off its much-anticipated Season 4 on Nov. 7 on the Paramount Network. The show will also be available via the Paramount+ app. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

