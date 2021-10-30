The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says light to moderate snow is expected for Sunday night in southeast Wyoming.

While most areas won't get a lot of the white stuff, accumulations of 2-3 inches are possible in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:

Scattered to numerous light snow showers are looking more and more likely for Halloween, especially from 6pm Sunday evening through 6am Monday morning when some brief moderate snow showers could occur. Overall, not much snow is expected but localized snow bands could help 2-3" occur by Monday morning. Not all will see those totals with most at an inch or less. Roads could get a little slick so be careful late evening into Monday morning. Always be sure to check WYDOT at wyoroad.info for latest road forecasts and conditions. Stay tuned through the day and tomorrow of all the spooky updates.