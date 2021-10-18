Luke Bryan will host the 2021 CMA Awards, and he'll do it alone. The two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner has been named successor to Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

It's the first time since 2003 that the show will have just one host.

The 2021 CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 10. Bryan has previous hosting experience at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas, having hosted with Blake Shelton (2013-15) and then Dierks Bentley (2016-17). He's also a judge on ABC's American Idol.

Of the decision, Bryan says he put a lot of thought into it before agreeing to host the CMA Awards.

"The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down," the singer shares.

News of Bryan taking the hosting job comes less than two weeks after the Country Music Association confirmed that McEntire would not be back after two years as co-host.

The last time the CMA Awards had just one host was in 2003, when Vince Gill did it by himself. The country legend had an iconic run, leading 10 straight CMA Awards until Brooks & Dunn took over for three years.

In 2007 there was no host, and then Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood took over for what would become a stretch of 11 straight years. There's been relative instability at the position since, with Underwood, McEntire and Dolly Parton hosting for one year before last year's event in Nashville.

For 2021, the CMA Awards will return to the Bridgestone Arena. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date. The 2021 CMA Awards will air on Nov. 10 on ABC. Remember: The best way to watch the CMAs is on ABC, with ToC on your phone!