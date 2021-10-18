60 MPH Winds, Heavy Snow Possible In Parts Of Wyoming Tuesday

Up to two feet of snow is possible in some Wyoming mountain areas Tuesday, and lower elevations could get up to nine inches of snow.

That snowfall, combined with wind speeds that could reach 60 miles per hour, could make for dangerous travel conditions. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of central and south-central Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Another round of wintry weather is on the way for parts of our region. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Converse county, and northern portions of Carbon and Albany counties starting 6PM Monday and lasting until 12AM Wednesday. Over one foot of snow is possible in the mountains of the northern Laramie Range, with 4-9 inches possible for lower elevations inside the watch area. Precipitation may begin as rain in the lower elevations late Monday night before transitioning to snow Tuesday morning. The greatest threat period will be Tuesday through the evening with heavy snow and strong winds, making for dangerous travel conditions. Stay tuned for the latest information in the next few days at weather.gov/cys"