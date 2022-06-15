Mary’s Mountain Cookies in Laramie Has New Festive ‘Bombshell’

Mary's Mountain Cookies are one of the most amazing things to experience throughout southeast Wyoming. Especially when they have new items that are added on to their plethora of cookies, brownies, and other items to serve on what seems to be an almost ever-expanding menu. Their latest at their Laramie location seems to have a timely festive theme along with it as well.

As you are likely well aware, July 4th is just over a couple weeks away at this point. Whether it be by coincidence or perfect timing, it seems that Mary's Mountain Cookies in Laramie is serving up the perfect new menu item for this time of year.

As Mary's Mountain Cookies in Laramie sold out of their extremely popular 'Brookies', they replaced it with something else that looks incredible. They had this to say in their post about the new item:

Ohhhh boy, we sold out of Brookies quick but this bad boy is here to take their place! Introducing the Bombshell Brownie!! Three layers: chocolate chip cookie dough, Oreo cookies, and brownie batter topped with M&M’s!! This amazing creation is sure to put you in a food coma!

Is anyone else salivating right now?

The new menu item, the Bombshell Brownie looks surreal! Not only that, but it also festively looks like it's right in time for the 4th of July, which, as crazy as it is to say, is very much right around the corner.

Let's also not forget that this weekend is Father's Day! That being said, check out what else they have in store for this weekend...

That's just one of many reasons why Mary's Mountain Cookies is a great spot to go to no matter what location you choose. Of course, many are familiar with the Cheyenne location on Lincolnway in downtown. But the Laramie location is at 2427 Grand Ave, Unit B. No matter where you go, enjoy it, Wyoming!

