Hageman Tops Cheney In Online Poll For Congressional Race

Cheyenne Attorney Harriet Hageman topped Liz Cheney in a Townsquare Media of Cheyenne Online poll conducted over the past week.

A total of 1,890 people took part in the pool, and multiple votes from the same IP address were blocked. All major-party candidates who have filed to run in the Aug. 16 primary election were included.

Online polls are open to anyone who wishes to take part and are not demographically weighted to match either the general population or the pool of likely voters.

Here are the poll results as of Thursday morning, with percentages listed first, followed by raw vote totals:

C-Harriet Hageman 49.31% 932 B-Liz Cheney 38.62% 730 A-Anthony Bouchard 6.46% 122 F-Lynette Grey Bull 3.92% 74 E-Denton Knapp 0.90% 17 G-Meghan Jensen 0.37% 7 H-Steve Helling 0.26% 5 D-Robin Belinsky 0.16% 3

Total Votes1,890

Former President Donald Trump has made defeating Cheney a top priority. The former president held a May 28 rally in Casper in support of Hageman.

While Cheney almost always voted on the same side of major issues with the former president while he was in office, she also voted for his impeachment following the January 6, 2021 riots and sits on a congressional committee investigating the riots.

Most congressional Republicans have refused to sit on the committee.

10 Tips to Keep Cool in Wyoming Heatwaves Suffering through Wyoming's hot weather and heatwaves can pose a risk to your health. The good news is, that there are a lot of ways to beat the heat and its effects.