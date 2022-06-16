Out Hiking This Summer In Wyoming And Forget Sun Block? Try This!

The sun in Wyoming is something else. We're so close to it and it's really easy to get burned. I'm pretty sure that my feet are permanently burned with the straps of my flip-flops on my feet. The sun will just cook them.

While that's an issue, we've all been in the position where we're out hiking, camping or fishing in the Wyoming wilderness, and we reach into our bag and realize we forgot our sunblock. This is bothersome, again with how much sun we get with our proximity to the sun compared to other places and it's really sunny here in general.

So, what do you do if you're out of sunblock while hiking?

My favorite TikToker in Wyoming is here to help us out. If you're on TikTok @realseancurtis is a must-follow. He's a Wyoming native, hunts elk, and has great content all the time. This time, he's going to take us to school to teach us what to do when we're out of sunblock or don't have space to carry it. See for yourself.

This is what I learned today. I'm blown away by this life hack. I don't have an Ash tree in my yard, so I'm going to have to find one somewhere in town or out at Curt Gowdy to sample and see if it works. Which, I fact-checked this claim and you can read here that it's legit.

So, now you're ready to venture out into the wild and keep yourself safe without sunblock in your bag.

