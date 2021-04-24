Luke Bryan has announced the cities and dates for his 2021 Proud to Be Right Here Tour. The country superstar will hit the road for a series of live concerts in 2021 that will take him all over the United States, beginning on July 8 in Syracuse, N.Y.

The currently reigning 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year revealed the news of his tour in a press release late Friday (April 23). Bryan had initially planned the tour for 2020, and he had previously rescheduled the dates from 2020 to 2021, when he planned to kick off on May 30.

The shows he announced on Friday have rescheduled some of the earliest dates again, and Bryan has also added new dates to the tour. Tickets that were previously purchased will still be honored at the rescheduled dates below, while the newly announced shows are slated to go on sale to the public at 10AM local time on Friday, April 30, via Bryan's official website. Members of Bryan's fan club, the Nut House, will have access to a presale that begins on Tuesday, April 27

Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack were previously slated to accompany Bryan on various dates as his supports acts. Runaway June and Hammack are still on board for the new shows along with DJ Rock, while Dylan Scott is stepping up in place of Wallen, who has revealed he is not touring this summer after a very public fall from grace that resulted from him being caught on video using a racist slur in February.

“There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans. There’s several songs off my new album that I’ve never performed live,” Bryan says. “I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do!”

A special presale for Citi cardmembers begins at 10AM local time on Wednesday, April 28, and runs through Thursday, April 29 at 10PM local time via Citi Entertainment.

A list of cities and dates is below.

Luke Bryan's 2021 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates:

July 8 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 10 -- Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 16 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre *

July 17 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 18 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

July 23 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

July 31 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf *

Aug. 5 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Au.g 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 7 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 8 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 12 -- Columbia, Mary. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 13 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 14 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

Aug. 19 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 20 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 21 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater *

Sept. 3 -- Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

Sept. 23 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 30 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 1 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 2 -- Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct. 8 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center *

Oct. 9 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 15 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center *

Oct. 16 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater *

*Indicates concerts that have been rescheduled to these dates

Dylan Scott on all dates except July 8-18

Caylee Hammack on all dates through August 14

Runaway June on all dates beginning August 19

DJ Rock on all dates

