Maren Morris has shared several photos from her tropical vacation with husband Ryan Hurd, but it's the bikini pictures that have her friends in the industry raving.

"The Bones" singer started posting pictures from their trip via Intsagram on Thursday (April 22). The first set — of Morris in a burnt orange bikini laced with a body chain — elicited a "Well HELL" from Carly Pearce and a row of flames from Kree Harrison. Singer Jordan Davis was overt.

"Caption is 10/10," he writes. "Tan almost everywhere. Jan almost everywhere" is a reference from an episode of the NBC sitcom The Office, when Michael Scott and Jan Levinson go on a spicy tropical vacation together.

Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Michelle Branch, Lucie Silvas and reality television star Kristin Cavallari left a "Damn, girl!" or something similar for Morris.

There was even more praise from fans after a Friday post of the country star beach-bumming on her stomach, throwing a look back at her photographer (Hurd, perhaps) as she reads a book. She looks about as relaxed as you could imagine as she enjoys the salt air and palm tree lifestyle. Hurd appears in a second set, posted Friday morning.

On social media, Morris has been open about what at first was a quest to get back her pre-baby body. She's since adjusted that thinking to something she feels is healthier.

"I just realized how unhealthy that was for me in my workout journey," the ACM winner told Taste of Country and select media prior to the 2021 ACM Awards. "To be like, 'I need to get back to where I was before.' Because that's not really the goal — that shouldn't be the goal — to erase the fact that you had a kid," Morris said. "I'm really proud of where my body is right now, even if it is several pounds heavier. I did something half the population can't do, so I think that's pretty f--king rad."

Morris and Hurd's son Hayes was born in March 2020. There's no indication that he made this trip to parts unknown. Since last weekend's red carpet event, Morris' Instagram page has been a more adult-time experience.