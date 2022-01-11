Caroline Bryan's birthday may be overshadowed by another important holiday, but Luke Bryan wasn't going to let her go unnoticed or unsurprised.

On Instagram, Bryan shared the dazzling treat he had waiting for Caroline Bryan and her friends, one of whom was also celebrating a birthday.

The social media influencer turned 42 years old on Dec. 31, New Year's Eve. The couple was in Florida at the time, as indicated by a surprise that came at Bryan's cigar bar in WaterSound, Fla.

"Happy birthday my love. We drankin the good stuff," the country star writes. You'll see why:

"I love you," Bryan continues on Instagram. "So happy yo butt was born."

Caroline let him know that she appreciated the caption, and from the looks of her reaction, she appreciated the surprise, too. A bartender at Shore Things Cigars is holding two bottles of Cristal Champagne, which go for $200-300 a piece. A sparkling candle is strapped to each bottle of bubbly.

Earlier in December, Luke and Caroline Bryan celebrated 15 years of marriage. They wed just as he was getting his big break on country radio with "All My Friends Say," and since then they've had two sons together. It's not clear how, or if they ever celebrated together as on the actual date of their anniversary, as she was in California taping a television show.

This video from Florida was shared on New Year's Eve. That same night, Bryan appeared on the CBS broadcast of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. His pre-recorded performance included one of his own songs, plus a Kenny Chesney cover.

