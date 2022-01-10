Living in Wyoming, we know just how windy it can get. We're no strangers to the windiest of windy days whatsoever. In fact, this winter has already been one of the windiest, not only in recent memory, but in the past 15 years. So it seems there are certain things that aren't easy for a to deal with when we step outside on a routine Wyoming day. A Tiktok user recently made a video showing exactly what it's like in Wyoming when you step outside into the brutal winds of the Cowboy State.

In the winter, even though I know roughly about what the temperature will be outside, I often open my front door and take a step outside to see if maybe it's one of those days when Wyomingites might be blowing away in the wind. But sometimes we should look around to make sure some obstacles aren't getting caught up in the wind to screw with our daily routines, such as taking a step outside to enjoy a cup of coffee. Because in Wyoming, there's a chance that this might happen...

You never know when a random flying folding chair is going to knock you in the head just as you step outside your door to enjoy a cup of coffee. Sean Curtis decided to show that with hilarious video with SZA providing the appropriate background song, 'I Hate U', which pretty much describes our feelings about the wind in Wyoming.

We deal with some of the most absolute brutal winds that you might not experience almost anywhere else in the country. So next time you step outside while anywhere in Wyoming, be sure to watch out for those flying folding chairs.

