Why Fans Can’t Get Enough of Luke Bryan’s Wife on Instagram

Luke Bryan and his family are big celebrators of anything — big and small — in their household. So when the superstar's wife of nearly 15 years, Caroline Bryan, hit a major milestone on social media, he wasn’t going to let it go unnoticed.

The singer posted a screenshot of Caroline’s Instagram following on August 27, circling her follower count: Caroline has officially hit one million followers on the social media platform!

“My baby hit a million. She won’t brag but I will,” Bryan says in the caption of the photo.

Caroline was quick to respond to her husband’s affirmation, but was modest. "Oh stop … that makes my arm pits sweat," she writes.

But why is she so popular? It shouldn't come as a surprise that so many people love Caroline and her antics if you follow her on Instagram. She keeps it real, showing the glamorous — and not so glamorous — parts of her life as the wife of a megastar, which can be chaotic at times.

Together, Bryan and his wife raise two boys, Bo and Tate, as well as their nephew, Til, and nieces Jordan and Kris. In December, Luke and Caroline will celebrate 15 years of marriage.

Caroline and Luke are hysterical together, and they're kind enough to share their love and home life publicly on social media Getting to see videos of them being playful together, as a couple and as a family, never gets old.

It's not news that the Bryans are suckers for a good prank, too — following Caroline on Instagram means constantly seeing the ways she can scare the living daylights out of her family.

Remember this moment?

And who could forget this!

So, keeping it real is her specialty.

In a new docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, the superstar shares the highs and lows of his life that have made him who he is and helped him find the path to where he is in his career today, as one of country music's top hitmakers. One of those life-changing stories? How he met Caroline and their fun, playful relationship together. If she keeps up this momentum of gaining fans, she may someday be a bigger star than he is!

