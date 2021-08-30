LOOK! Cheyenne’s ‘Fridays On The Plaza 2021′ in Pictures

Well, like a quick sneeze, Summer 2021 is coming to an end. Friday marked Cheyenne's final Fridays On The Plaza for this year, and man, was it a good time. I managed to take a bunch of pictures all summer from my perspective to take a look back at Fridays On The Plaza 2021.

I'm not going to lie, I'm a little misty-eyed now, thinking about how awesome of a summer we had. I mean, sure, we had some rain sometimes, but not a single event was canceled due to the weather. Though, we did make jokes that it only rained on Fridays. We needed the rain and it was only mildly annoying.

The folks at the City of Cheyenne deserve a huge pat on the back for their awesome work this year. I was able to become acquaintances with some great people, like Shannon who works with the city and organizes these things, and Andrew who does the sound. It was so much fun to work with them all Summer, and see all their hard work going into each event. Everyone working behind the scenes were working 12 plus hour days just so we could enjoy some free music.

Is someone cutting onions, or is it just dusty in the studio right now? Either way, 2021 was one for the books!

LOOK! A View Of Fridays On The Plaza 2021

