Main Gate of Green Hill Cemetery to Open for Memorial Day Weekend
The Main Gate for the Green Hill Cemetery will be accessible on 15th at Lewis (north of the cemetery) for Memorial Day weekend.
A temporary surface will be in place to allow for additional access to the Cemetery to facilitate Memorial Day plans.
The closure to traffic will resume on Tuesday, June 1st.
Cemetery access from the south is available through the Willett Street gate.
