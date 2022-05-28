What’s Happening In Laramie: Memorial Day Weekend Edition

Memorial Day is upon us. For many, this weekend heralds the beginning of BBQ season, outdoor events, and fun in the sun. There's plenty going on in Laramie to kick off your summer fun - there's baseball, art, and more scheduled. Check out what's happening in the Gem City for Memorial Day Weekend:

A Note On Open Container:

Downtown Laramie's Open Container has begun again. For more information on enjoying a glass of beer or wine while strolling around Downtown, click here.

Saturday, May 28

Bison Fest Home Weekend

Take yourself "out to the ballgame" and watch Laramie's local Gem City Bison play against the Fremont Moo. Plenty of food, drinks, beer, and family fun for everyone!

When: 6:05 p.m.

6:05 p.m. Where: Cowboy Field, Laramie, WY 82072

Cowboy Field, Laramie, WY 82072 Cost: General Admission $8, Senior/Military $6

General Admission $8, Senior/Military $6 More Information: Click here.

Children's Mindfulness

Take the kids for some relaxation at the Library. Children learn mindfulness techniques to help calm the body, emotions, and mind.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

2 to 4 p.m. Where: Albany County Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY)

Albany County Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Free

Free More Information: Click here.

Plant Trivia

Get your "tree"via on at The Great Untamed while enjoying mead and other locally made libations.

When: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Where: The Great Untamed (209 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY)

The Great Untamed (209 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY) Cost: Trivia FREE, drinks at an additional charge.

Trivia FREE, drinks at an additional charge. More Information: Click here.

Creative Aging Art Exhibit

Enjoy an evening of locally made artwork and refreshments at the Library.

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: Albany County Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY)

Albany County Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Free

Free More Information: Click here.

The Coveralls at Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Grab a bite to eat and enjoy some live music by the Coveralls at Bear Bottom Bar and Grill.

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

1 to 4 p.m. Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY 82055)

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY 82055) Cost: Free, food and drink cost extra.

Free, food and drink cost extra. More Information: Click here.

Wolves Album Release Party

Check out local music by the Wolves at Front Street Tavern to celebrate their album release. Grab a drink or a bite while you're there!

When: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. Where: Front Street Tavern (215 S 1st St, Laramie, WY)

Front Street Tavern (215 S 1st St, Laramie, WY) Cost: Free

Free More Information: Click here.

Sunday, May 29

Open Meditation

Enjoy an afternoon of mindful meditation to reset yourself for the weekend.

When: May 29 from 4 to 5 p.m.

May 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. Where: Seek Yoga Studio (152 N. 2nd St. Laramie, WY)

Seek Yoga Studio (152 N. 2nd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Free; donations appreciated (donations go to local non-profits.)

Free; donations appreciated (donations go to local non-profits.) More Information: Click here.

Cowboy Sunday

Cowboy church service at the Fair Grounds, plus donuts and coffee.

When: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (3510 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)

Albany County Fairgrounds (3510 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Free

Free More Information: Click here.

Texas Hold 'em Poker at the Eagles Lodge

Enjoy a game of cards at the Eagles Lodge.

When: 3 to 6 p.m.

3 to 6 p.m. Where: Eagles Lodge (126 E Lyons St. Laramie WY)

Eagles Lodge (126 E Lyons St. Laramie WY) Cost: $20 buy-in

$20 buy-in More Information: Click here.

Wyoming Marathon Races

Grab your running shoes and hit the trails of Vedauwoo with Foot of the Rockies. This is one of the oldest running events in Wyoming, with options for shorter runs as well.

When: 7 a.m.

7 a.m. Where: Vedauwoo Recreation Area

Vedauwoo Recreation Area Cost: Rocky Mountain 50k - $125, Wyoming Marathon - $100, Medicine Bow Half Marathon - $75, Vedauwoo 5k - $25

Rocky Mountain 50k - $125, Wyoming Marathon - $100, Medicine Bow Half Marathon - $75, Vedauwoo 5k - $25 More Information: Click here.

Monday, May 30

Memorial Day Ceremony and Luncheon

Remember the valiant soldiers who gave their lives for our country at the American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony. A free luncheon is held following the ceremony.

When: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Where: American Legion Post 14 (417 E Ivinson Ave. Laramie, WY)

American Legion Post 14 (417 E Ivinson Ave. Laramie, WY) Cost: Free

Free More Information: Click here.

The Ophelias // Aviatrix at The Great Untamed

Enjoy live music from two bands at The Great Untamed.

When: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Where: The Great Untamed (209 S. 3rd St. Laramie WY)

The Great Untamed (209 S. 3rd St. Laramie WY) Cost: Music is free, drinks and food cost extra.

Music is free, drinks and food cost extra. More Information: Click here.

There's your weekend lineup, Laramie. As we enjoy our three-day weekend, remember what Memorial Day is really about - commemorating the soldiers who gave their lives protecting our country. Enjoy your weekend!

