Suspect Tried to Disarm Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper During Pursuit

A drunk driver has been arrested and taken into custody following a pursuit on I-25, south of Douglas.

A press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol stated that WHP received a complaint of a possible drunk driver at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

WHP troopers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to stop.

The release noted that the driver fled south in Interstate 25, entering opposite lanes of travel in an attempt to elude law enforcement.

The driver continued south before fleeing east on Highway 26. The release said that near Dwyer Road, the driver attempted to evade law enforcement by driving through fields, south of Highway 26.

According to the report, several miles south of Highway 26, the driver exited his vehicle and fled on foot, but got stuck in the mud. A trooper, also on foot, attempted to detain the driver and a struggle ensued.

"While engaged with the driver to affect an arrest, the driver tried to disarm the trooper but was unsuccessful," the report stated. "The driver was taken into custody a short time later once other units arrived to assist the trooper."

The report noted that, due to the incident's nature, the Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to assist with the investigation.

"As with standard practice, the troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave, pending the ongoing investigation," the release stated.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol acknowledged that the Wheatland Police Department and the Platte County Sheriff's Office assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol in the event.