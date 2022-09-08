Man Charged With Murder in Laramie County Homicide

A Greeley, Colorado man arrested in connection with a Laramie County homicide investigation has been charged with first-degree murder.

Rodrigo Romero, 31, made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.

Romero is accused of shooting and killing a 37-year-old man in the 300 block of County Road 161 on Sept. 4.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Jeff Lambing says they know who the victim is, but they can't release his identity because next of kin hasn't been notified.

"(We) believe he's from Greeley (but) we've still not verified that," Lambing said.

Romero is currently being held in the Laramie County jail without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)