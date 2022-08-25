A soul-searching look to the past accompanies a headlong gallop into the future in the new music video for Margo Price's "Been to the Mountain."

The Americana star proclaims in the song's lyrics all the past selves she has been -- lover, child, drifter, bride, queen, and more. Over a driving, fuzzy guitar and a looming church organ, Price recounts this journey with Stevie Nicks-inspired vocal power and looks to the horizon to discover what's next.

The new music video for "Been to the Mountain" combines domestic imagery with mystic inspirations to accompany her quest. Rooted by thematic Tarot cards that appear on the screen, Price finds herself in a cup of tea, is overcome by visions, and dances with different versions of herself -- a mother in mourning, an adventurous cowboy, and a dreaming seeker in a flowing pink gown.

Recorded in Topanga Canyon, the new song is an exciting step forward for Price, who wrote "Been to the Mountain" with her husband and musical partner Jeremy Ivey. The song was produced by Jonathan Wilson, who's previously worked with Angel Olsen and Father John Misty.

"'Been To The Mountain' is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age," Price says. "I have a lot of high hopes for this next chapter and truly believe this is the most exciting music I've ever made in the studio with my band. We have all grown so much, we operate like one single organism - it's telepathic."

Listen to "Been to the Mountain" and check out the trippy new music video below:

Today (Aug 25), Price also announced the launch of her Sonos Radio podcast, Runaway Horses. In the series' first episode, which is available now, Price interviews legendary singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris. A new episode will be posted every Thursday over the next five weeks and will feature appearances from Amythyst Kiah, Swamp Dogg, Bob Weir, Bettye LaVette and Lucius.

On Oct. 4, Price will release her memoir Maybe We'll Make It, which will give readers insight into her rise to stardom. She'll also embark on her first book tour in support of the project, beginning with a release day event in Nashville. A full list of upcoming book tour and performance dates can be found below. Additional ticketing information is available via Price's official website.

Margo Price's 2022 Tour Dates:

Aug. 26 - Bridgeview, Ill. @ Sacred Rose Festival

Sept. 4 - Weston, Colo. @ Caveman Music Festival

Sept. 8 - Park City, Utah @ Park City Song Summit

Sept. 14 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Wilco

Sept. 17 - Pryor Creek, Okla. @ Born and Raised

Sept. 23 - Lewisburg, W.V. @ Healing Appalachia

Sept. 24 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Farm Aid

Oct. 4 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Grimey's*

Oct. 5 - New York, N.Y. @ P&T Knitwear*

Oct. 6 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Greenlight Bookstore*

Oct. 7 - York, Pa. @ White Rose Music Festival

Oct. 15-16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Southern Festival of Books*

Oct. 17 - Lexington, Ky. @ Joseph Beth Booksellers*

Oct. 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ Carmichael's Bookstore*

Oct. 20 - Traverse City, Mich. @ National Writer's Series*

Oct. 22 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Prairie Lights*

Oct. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Humanities Festival*

Oct. 24 - Winnetka, Ill. @ The Book Stall*

Oct. 27 - Live Oak, Fla. @ Suwannee Hulaween

Nov. 1 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Green Apple Books on the Park*

Nov. 2 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Bookshop Santa Cruz*

Nov. 3 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Vroman's*

Nov. 5 - Austin, Texas @ Texas Book Festival*

Nov. 6 - Dallas, Texas @ Interbang Books*

Nov. 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Parnassus Books*

Dec. 2 - Lake Wales, Fla. @ Orange Blossom Revue