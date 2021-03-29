Mickey Guyton has earned her first-ever No. 1 song. The country singer's duet with Canadian country artist Dean Brody, "Boys," is at the top of the country radio airplay charts in Canada as of Monday (March 29).

The new chart-topper — Brody's sixth in Canada — makes Guyton the first Black woman to ever earn a No. 1 song on Canadian country radio. In a press release, Guyton offers gratitude to Canadian country radio stations "for supporting diversity," and to Brody, whom she describes as "so gracious to ask me to join him on this song."

"Thank you, Mickey, what an exciting journey it’s been sharing this song with you. Your voice and passion gave heart to “Boys," and I couldn’t be happier to be celebrating this moment with you!" Brody adds. "A HUGE thanks to country radio, our teams, and our amazing fans for making this milestone possible."

"Boys" appears on a 2020 EP of the same name from Brody, who is a 17-time winner at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards and a two-time winner at the Junos, often described as Canada's Grammy Awards. Brody has been in the music industry for more than a decade, earning 30 Top 10 singles, one platinum-certified album and five gold-certified albums.

Guyton's 2021 continues to prove exciting with this latest achievement. In April, she'll co-host the 2021 ACM Awards with Keith Urban, with whom she collaborated during the 2020 awards show. Guyton recently performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards, at which she was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, for her song "Black Like Me;" it was the first nomination for a Black solo female artist in a country category at the all-genre awards show.

Guyton, an Arlington, Texas, native, released her newest EP, Bridges, in 2020, and is preparing for the release of her debut full-length album, reportedly arriving later this year, a decade after she first signed a record deal. Late last year, she gave birth to her first child, a son.

These Are the Best Songs of 2020: