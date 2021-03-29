Laramie County Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to Everyone 16 and Older

Laramie County has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older.

"Vaccines are not approved for individuals under the age of 16," the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department said on Facebook.

Currently, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for those 16 and older.

Health department spokeswoman Emily Robinette says there are now 20 locations in Laramie County providing vaccines.

As of Friday, more than 35,000 doses had been administered in the county.