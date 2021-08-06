Reba McEntire Reveals She, Boyfriend Rex Linn Had COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Despite being vaccinated, both Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, contracted COVID-19, the country star recently shared.

"It's not fun to get this ... You don't feel good," McEntire said during a livestream on TikTok, during which the singer chatted with fans from her "birdyard" (i.e., her home's courtyard). "Stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can."

The CDC reports that the current seven-day moving average of new daily COVID-19 cases in the United States increased 33.7 percent from the previous seven-day moving average. Ninety-three percent of all newly reported COVID-19 cases derive from the Delta variant, and unvaccinated people account for more than 97 percent of all current COVID-related hospitalizations.

Nonetheless, "breakthrough" cases — cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals — are being reported, so the CDC now recommends that all people, regardless of their vaccination status, wear facemasks in public, indoor settings. Previously, the organization had said that fully vaccinated people were safe without masks in most indoor settings.

McEntire does not offer further details about her and Linn's experiences with COVID-19. He's an actor who's appeared in a range of TV shows, including CSI: Miami, Better Call Saul and Young Sheldon, and the couple have been in the same circle for decades: They met in 1991, on the set of Kenny Rogers' film The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, and have kept in touch ever since.

McEntire and Linn reconnected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the friendship blossomed into romance soon after. They confirmed their relationship in October of 2020.

Musically speaking, McEntire has a solo tour on her calendar for 2022 — after originally scheduling a solo tour for 2020 — and one last set of Las Vegas residency shows with Brooks & Dunn are scheduled for December. However, she says, given the current spike in COVID-19 cases, "I have no idea what plans for next year are."

"We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February and March. We have plans of being with Brooks & Dunn [in Las Vegas] in December ... but we don’t know if that’s going to go,” McEntire admits. "We’re just gonna move forward, keep prayin’ that everybody stays safe and healthy, and wear your mask and just be safe."

