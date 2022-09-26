Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing the spotlight with his superstar wife on multiple occasions. He hopped onstage with Lambert during the opening night party of her Casa Rosa bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway to sing some karaoke, and the country star jokes that her biggest concern about bringing her hubby into the spotlight is that he might never leave.

"He loves the cameras, he loves the lights and he's just a very fun-loving dude," she explains in a new interview with Extra, adding that McLoughlin won't be singing during her Vegas show, but he'll still probably make an appearance or two.

"Yeah, I've promised him he could, like, bring me a tequila shot one night — but not yet," the singer continues. "He was like, 'Shirtless?' I was like, 'Not shirtless.'"

In the meantime, McLoughlin is supporting his wife from the sidelines during ever night of her show — and when he's not cheering along from the audience, he's enjoying all the sights and scenery that Vegas and its surrounding area have to offer.

"He's from New York City. So all the stimulation is right up his alley," Lambert says. "I'm more of, like, a back porch with wine gal, and he's like, 'I'm gonna go to the Strip. I'm gonna wander.'"

So, the former NYPD officer won't be singing onstage during Lambert's residency, but that doesn't mean she's opposed to the idea of bringing a guest star onstage to sing at some point during the string of shows. But this early on in the residency, she says she's still playing things by ear.

"I don't know yet. I mean, it's so new still," Lambert replies when asked about the possibility of some surprise guests joining her Velvet Rodeo show. "And I've put out feelers, all my friends to come and jump onstage. I talked about it with [singer-songwriter and Pistol Annies band mate] Ashley Monroe. She was like, 'Get through your first night.' She was here watching and supporting."

Lambert's Velvet Rodeo residency is scheduled to run through April 2023.

Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Velvet Rodeo Vegas Residency Miranda Lambert launched her Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency stay at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. It was a night of highs, lows, fireballs and singalongs.