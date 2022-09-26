Wyoming Lawyers To Hageman: Stop Lying About 2020 Election

A group of 41 prominent Wyoming attorneys has written a letter to the Republican nominee for Wyoming's lone U.S. seat calling comments she has made about the 2020 U.S. Presidential election being rigged ''false and incendiary."

Harriet Hageman has responded by calling the letter ''a threat against me simply because I hold a different political opinion."

The letter was signed by, among others, former Wyoming Attorney General Pat Crank and former Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Micheal Golden, as well as some current and former officials of the Wyoming State Bar. It says, among other things, that Hageman's statements about the election being rigged "served to undermine public confidence in the outcome of our last presidential election" and were "also contrary to at least the spirit, if not the letter of the oath you and the rest of us swore upon our admission to the Wyoming State Bar." The letter, at another point, says flatly, "Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election," pointing out that Joe Biden defeated Trump by over 7 million votes in the popular vote and that he received 306 votes in the electoral college to Trump's 232.

Hageman, in a response posted on her campaign website, wrote, "Make no mistake, this letter is meant as a threat against me simply because I hold a different political opinion – one that is shared by a majority of Wyoming voters. And this is exactly what Liz Cheney’s allies and the left do to Trump supporters and conservatives at every turn – attempt to threaten, intimidate, and cancel anyone who doesn’t see the world the way they do. The letter appears to be part of a larger national collusive effort by leftists and political insiders to target Republican lawyers who have concerns about the 2020 election, with the65project.com possibly providing the template for the letter sent to me.''

Hageman defeated incumbent Congresswoman Rep. Liz Cheney by a wide margin in the August 16 Wyoming Republican primary election. While she does face Democratic congressional nominee Lynnette Grey Bull in the November 8 general election, Hageman is heavily favored in deep red Wyoming.

The Cowboy State has not sent a Democrat to Congress since Teno Roncalio of Rock Springs was elected in 1976.