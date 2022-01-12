Miranda Lambert makes the cowboy life look pretty easy during her new "If I Was a Cowboy" music video. The singer isn't quite the hero of the story the scenes tell, but it's clear she has everyone in town's respect.

Trey Fanjoy directed a video that Lambert said was filmed in small-town Texas, using real cowboys and a couple of handsome plants (we see you working, Brendan McLoughlin!).

As the loping melody carries Lambert from her horse to saloon, one senses a bit of drama brewing at a nearby poker table. A busty brunette that turns out to be good friends with the protagonist shows great concern early on, but before the whiskey can even be finished, mayhem is avoided.

Additional scenes come from a modern-day campfire, where Lambert sits alongside several men and works through the verse and chorus. She flashes her dimpled smile on several occasions, and even through the scuffle no one ever seems in much of a hurry. Her pace matches the song.

"If I Was a Cowboy" adds a pinch of Western music to Lambert's catalog. In that way it's an extension of songs released on the Grammy-nominated album The Marfa Tapes, her project with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram from May 2020. That album was recorded in a small West Texas town of Marfa. With this new music video, the Nashville-based singer continues giving fans a tour of small-town hot spots in her home state.

