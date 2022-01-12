Southeast Wyoming’s Mountains Could Get Blasted With More Snow Friday
Southeast Wyoming could see light to moderate snow Friday as a quick-moving cold front makes its way through the area.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Tuesday evening:
11/7PM: Greetings! The weather forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle calls for mainly tranquil weather. Warmest day of the week looks to be Thursday, when the Panhandle could reach near 60 degrees for a few areas. We do have a cold front that will move through the area Friday, that could bring some light snow to valley floors, along with moderate mountain accumulations. It will be a quick moving system, with snow ending Friday evening. A return to dry weather expected for the weekend with sunny skies. It will be quite cold Saturday morning, with single digit to low teen morning temperatures.
