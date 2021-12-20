Miranda Lambert is spreading some much-needed holiday cheer to shelter pets, thanks to her MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply.

The singer recently made a massive Tractor Supply run, picking up pet food, toys and supplies for three animal shelters local to the Nashville area.

In a video, the country superstar shows her haul: She takes the camera with her around Tractor Supply, which is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation's line of pet foods and other products. At the end oft shopping trip, Lambert and her team had picked up thousands of dollars-worth of supplies, which they gifted in surprise visits to Williamson County Animal Center, Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control and Nashville Humane Association.

"This time of year, it's so important to remember shelter animals everywhere," reflects Lambert, who founded MuttNation Foundation with her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009. "These three shelters have been important local partners to MuttNation over the past several years, and we all know how tough it's been for them. I just wanted to show my appreciation."

But the holiday gifting didn't stop there. In a surprise to the singer and her team at MuttNation, Tractor Supply donated $1,000 gift cards to 10 deserving shelters and rescues across the country, focusing on organizations that support senior pets and pets with special needs.

Among the shelters receiving gift cards are Boothwyn, Penn.'s Blind Dog Rescue Alliance, Salem, Va.'s Deaf Dogs Rock, Raleigh, N.C.'s Gray Muzzle, and more. The decision to focus on pets with special needs was inspired by MuttNation's Love Harder Campaign, which promotes awareness of dogs that have a more difficult time finding homes.

"MuttNation’s Love Harder campaign to raise awareness for dogs that are less frequently adopted has been an inspiration to all of us at Tractor Supply," explains Nicole Logan, Vice President of Divisional Merchandise Management at Tractor Supply. "We share Miranda’s affection for all shelter animals and wanted to support her efforts during this special time of year.”

Lambert's holiday cheer extends to her music this year, too. Her trio, the Pistol Annies, just put out its first Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday.