Information Sought On Missing 72-Year-Old Wyoming Man

Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office

The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man who was last seen on December 13.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page:

Please keep your eyes open for Leland Morton he was last seen on Monday December 13th driving a dark grey 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 extended cab which has a one piece front bumper/grill guard which is painted the same color as the truck paint. Leland has a hunched over posture with grey hair and brown eyes. Leland frequently drives between Thermopolis and Cottonwood road for work. If you have any information please call the Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office at (307)864-2622.