NWS Cheyenne: -25 Degree Wind Chills Possible Through Thursday

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued Wind Chill Advisories for most of southeast Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle starting at 5 p.m. this afternoon through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are possible.

"Dangerously low wind chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if precautions are not taken," the NWS said.

Get our free mobile app

The NWS urges folks to use caution while traveling outside and to wear appropriate clothing, including a knit hat and mittens.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 148 PM MST Wed Mar 9 2022 WYZ103-106>108-112-114-116>119-101200- /O.CAN.KCYS.WS.W.0005.000000T0000Z-220310T1200Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.WC.Y.0007.220310T0000Z-220310T1500Z/ North Laramie Range- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Goshen County-Sierra Madre Range-Snowy Range- South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Garrett, Esterbrook, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Centennial, Albany, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 148 PM MST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 148 PM MST Wed Mar 9 2022 WYZ105-110-101200- /O.CAN.KCYS.WS.W.0005.000000T0000Z-220310T0000Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.WC.Y.0007.220310T0000Z-220310T1500Z/ Shirley Basin-North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin, Arlington, and Elk Mountain 148 PM MST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 148 PM MST Wed Mar 9 2022 NEZ019-WYZ104-109-111-113-115-101200- /O.CAN.KCYS.WW.Y.0012.000000T0000Z-220310T0000Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.WC.Y.0007.220310T0000Z-220310T1500Z/ Scotts Bluff County-Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains- Central Carbon County-Southwest Carbon County- Upper North Platte River Basin-Laramie Valley- Including the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Seminoe Dam, Rawlins, Baggs, Saratoga, Encampment, Laramie, and Bosler 148 PM MST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 148 PM MST Wed Mar 9 2022 NEZ002-003-095-096-WYZ101-102-101200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WC.Y.0007.220310T0000Z-220310T1500Z/ Dawes County-Box Butte County-Northern Sioux County- Southern Sioux County-Converse County Lower Elevations- Niobrara County- Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Harrison, Agate, Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek, Lusk, and Redbird 148 PM MST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.