Rural LCSD#1 Schools Closed, Rest Of The District Open Today

Laramie County School District#1 has announced that the district's three rural schools--Willadsen Clawson and Gilchrist--are closed today as Laramie County continues to dig out from a winter storm that dumpted several inches of snow on the area and made travel in many areas difficult.

The rest of the district is open and operating normally today and buses will be running according to a news release.

District spokeswoman Mary Quast also added the following statement:

Please note that with today’s rural closure, Clawson and Willadsen will be operating with a virtual day. Gilchrist will be having another snow day. Student accounts available if students want to catch up on school work. Gilchrist teachers will not be available.

