Miranda Lambert's nonprofit, MuttNation Foundation, is helping homeless animals across the country with a $250,000 donation to benefit shelters in all 50 U.S. states, according to the Tennesseean.

"While the pandemic really opened people's hearts and homes to adopting and fostering in record numbers, shelters were unable to hold their regular fundraising events, which left a big gap," Lambert explains. "We know that these funds will help shelters continue to provide a great environment for their pets, employees, volunteers and the communities at-large that they serve."

MuttNation partners with agricultural franchise Tractor Supply for its annual Mutts Across America campaign — an initiative that provided a surprise $5,000 to each shelter this year. The organization determines qualifying shelters according to factors like their adoption rate and presence in their community.

Since Mutts Across America launched in 2015, the initiative has benefited more than 350 shelters and offered $1.25 million in surprise grants. In 2020, the foundation awarded more than $160,000, per Country Music Tattle Tale; in 2021, the organization upped that number to $250,000.

"Mutts Across America resonates with all animal lovers because it shines a light on the special work that these outstanding shelters do in their communities. And this year, thanks to Tractor Supply's generous support, we've been able to increase our grants...which is amazing," Lambert adds "A quarter-million dollars in grants — that will help a whole lot of mutts."

The singer launched MuttNation in 2009 with her mom, fellow animal lover Bev Lambert, who also works alongside fellow nonprofit board members to decide which shelters receive Mutts Across America grants.

