‘Moonfall’: Watch the First Five Minutes

This is the way the world ends: Not with a bang, but with the moon falling and squishing us all.

At least, that’s the premise of Moonfall, the latest disaster movie hullabaloo from director Roland Emmerich, whose previous civilization-obliterating works include Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012. Moonfall is fairly self-explanatory; the moon falls, and threatens to obliterate all life on Earth. It’s up to Halle Berry to mount a mission to the moon (which may in fact be hollow and part of some massive conspiracy) and save us all.

If that basic premise isn’t enough to entice you, here are the first five minutes of the film. It does not feature the moon falling, but it does include some weird black swarm thing that causes an incident among a group of astronauts in outer space, including Berry and Patrick Wilson. Watch it below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Moonfall is scheduled to open in theaters on February 4, 2022.

