A 36-year-old Fort Collins man is the most recent Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, Terrance "Turkey" Langley is six feet two inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He's wanted on felony drug trafficking charges. Anyone with information on Langely is being asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-221-1985,