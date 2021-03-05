‘Moonshiners’ Star Lance Waldroup Dies Unexpectedly

Lance Waldroup — one of the stars of Discovery's Moonshiners — died at his home in North Carolina last month. The 30-year-old was the last living child of Moonshiners' co-star Jeff Waldroup and his wife Lynn.

TMZ reports that Waldroup's mother found his body in bed a few hours after they last talked. He wasn't breathing and was pronounced dead on Feb. 25. The TV show confirmed the news with a social media post on March 1.

"We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup," the Facebook message reads. "An adventurous distiller who was featured alongside his father throughout the early seasons of Moonshiners, Lance was always looking to take his flavorful recipes of ‘shine to new heights."

Moonshiners started in late 2011, with a 10th season slated for Nov. 2020. The show followed people in the southern United States who made alcohol illegally. Lance Waldroup was a part of Seasons 2-7, as was his father, Jeff. A GoFundMe page set up to help with the funeral notes that he stepped away from the show to care for his mother, who is battling multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Robbinsville, N.C., native was preceded in death by two siblings, both of whom had cystic fibrosis. Sister Lyndsey died when she was just 11, and brother Lamar lived to be 20 years old. Lance was said to have be wrecked by survivor's guilt, which led him to turn to drugs for a time in his life. He'd since gotten clean. There were no signs of foul play at the scene of his death, but it is being investigated.

A memorial for Lance Waldroup is set for Saturday (March 6) at the Cedar Cliff Baptist Church in Robbinsville.

See 14 Country Stars You Forgot Did Reality TV: