Moose Pro-Tip: To Get Rid of Flies, Go for a Relaxing Swim

This knowledge could come in handy. Plus, it's an excuse to go for a dip. A moose solved a fly problem by doing something very simple. She went for a relaxing swim.

Here's how the person who captured the video described what she saw:

"The moose is trying to get rid of the flies sitting on her nose."

That's not an inaccurate way to figure out why this moose went to the river and doesn't appear anxious to get out any time soon.

For moose, flies are no laughing matter. Wikipedia tells the story of what are known as "moose flies" aka Cephenemyia ulrichii. They sting like bumblebees and attack the nostrils of moose like this. Ew.

If faced with a fly that stung my nostrils, I'd make a bee line (no pun intended) to my nearest water source also just like this big moose cow did.

