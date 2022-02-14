More Expansion To Cheyenne’s West Edge With Westby Edge Brewing

There has been a lot of talk the past couple of weeks of expansion and changes to Cheyenne's West Edge that are incredibly exciting. The Old Cheyenne Elevator was the first to announce upgrades, followed by the West Edge Collective building, now let's go ahead and introduce ANOTHER addition to Cheyenne's West Edge, welcome Westby Edge Brewing!

An announcement was made, pretty quietly last week on their Facebook page, and buzz around town has begun to spread like wildfire with the newly announced brewery. If you're keeping track at home, this will be Cheyenne's FIFTH brewery and all 5 breweries will be located within less than a mile from each other. I checked Google Maps and it was actually .7 miles from the proposed location of Westby Edge Brewing to Danielmark's Brewing.

What's more exciting is the home of Cheyenne's latest brewery is going to be in a huge space. They said in their Facebook post that they'll have space for a liquor store, bar and grill, and event and catering space, on top of being a brewery. The location itself will take over the shop at 714 West 20th Street.

Here's a look at their full announcement.

If you're curious what the building will turn into, their concept art looks amazing.

So go ahead and leave some space on your calendars this Summer for time to spend at the newest brewery, it looks like they're going to put a lot into it and it should be an awesome addition to Cheyenne's brewery scene.

