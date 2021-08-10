Wyoming certainly has its fair share of food trucks and now one in particular in Laramie has been chose as one of the best 'very best food trucks in the U.S.'

The national publication 'Parade' recently made a list of the best food trucks in the country titled, 'We've Done Our Research! Here Are The Very Best Food Trucks Across the U.S. You Won't Want to Miss'. Essentially, that means it's a 'can't miss' food truck. And a Laramie food truck has made its presence known by being named on the prestigious list. Congrats to Curry Time in Laramie!

The food truck opened up a little over a year ago, according to their Facebook page, and just based off that, their food and menu look pretty amazing. Here's what 'Parade' said about Curry Time:

Curry Time Food Truck Is the state’s first Indian food truck. They serve Indian traditional and street eats. They update their menu and schedule on their Instagram, so check it out to see when they’ll be close to your neighborhood.

As we mentioned, Curry Time has been in business for a little over a year.

Curry Time typically updates their menu on their social media pages each week and they are certainly a joint that you need to keep an eye out for their location. Here's what their menu was for this past week:

Keep an eye out for Curry Time in and around Laramie as they are definitely a spot you don't want to miss. You can keep up with their social handle, @currytimelaramie.

