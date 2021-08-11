Mother And Son Lost On Hike In Colorado Wilderness Rescued

Getting lost can be scary at any age, but getting lost on a hike in the middle of nowhere with your kid brings it to a whole new level. That's exactly what happened to a woman and her son while hiking in Garfield County between Trappers Lake and Stillwater Reservoir.

According to a press release by Garfield County Authorities, the mother and her teenage son were recently rescued after spending the night in the middle of nowhere after they got turned around during their hike and got lost.

The mother was transported back to Trappers Lake, where she was treated for hypothermia and dehydration, county officials said. Her son did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

This could have been a lot worse, but thankfully nothing serious in terms of injuries or worse occurred.

The woman's husband immediately went out searching with some friends later that night after they failed to return home by a designated time.

CareFlight of the Rockies also joined search efforts with their helicopter to provide medical support and transport when the hikers were located, according to county officials. Cell service was very limited in the area but, authorities said they were able to receive a ping from a cell phone to help them find the approximate location coordinates of the hikers. Later the next morning, the husband and father of the 14 year old notified 911 that he had spotted this wife and kid. What a sense of relief that man had to feel! In the press release, county officials said: "This was another successful mission of the volunteers of Garfield County Search and Rescue. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office would like to extend its thanks to the Routt County Sheriff's Office, the search and rescue volunteers from both counties, and to CareFlight. The rapid response of the entire team resulted in another successful mission." Remember when hiking, it's ALWAYS important to stay on the trail and to let someone know where you're going, and a ballpark time of when you should be back just in case something like this would ever happen to you.

