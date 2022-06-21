Everything New on Disney Plus in July
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming on Disney+ as of June 22. But if you want to find out how Marvel made Multiverse of Madness, you’ll have to wait until July. That’s when Disney+ is adding a new behind-the-scenes special called Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film promises “first hand accounts from the cast and crew on what it took to design, create and make each universe unique and believable.”
July is actually a big month for behind-the-scenes stuff on Disney+. The streaming service is also adding Light and Magic, a documentary series on Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects house started by George Lucas that provided the amazing imagery in Star Wars and countless other movies.
There’s also new episodes of Ms. Marvel, a new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and, for little kids, new episodes of Mira, Royal Detective and Spidey and His Amazing Friends. (If you’re a little kid, why are you reading this article? This internet usage better be supervised!)
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July 2022:
Friday, July 1
New Library Titles
- 50 Shades of Sharks
- The Birth of Big Air
- The Good, the Bad, the Hungry
- Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
- Raging Bull Shark
- Slaying the Badger
- World's Biggest Tiger Shark?
- World's Biggest Great White?
Disney+ Originals
Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Premiere
Monday, July 4
Disney+ Originals
America the Beautiful - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Wednesday, July 6
New Library Titles
PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Ms. Marvel - Episode 5, Premiere
Friday, July 8
Disney+ Originals
The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse
Wednesday, July 13
New Library Titles
- Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Ms. Marvel - Episode 6, Premiere
Friday, July 15
Disney+ Originals
Zombies 3 - Premiere
Wednesday, July 20
New Library Titles
Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Siempre Fui Yo - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Tudo Igual... Só Que Não - Premiere
Wednesday, July 27
Disney+ Originals
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season 3, All Episodes Streaming
Light & Magic - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
