Mullet Hairstyle Is More Popular Than Ever, Even Here In Wyoming

Anywhere you look in the Cowboy State, you can find a great mullet! Head to any fair, festival, rodeo or school and you'll find some perfectly grown mullets! It's incredible how the younger generation has embraced it, almost like a tradition passed down in their family from generation to generation.

The mullet isn't anything new in the world, it's just as bad now that it ever was! In the late 80's, 90's and even into the early 2000's, the mullet was worn by some of the biggest names in country music like... Billy Ray Cyrus, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Tracy Lawrence, Joe Diffie and even Jason Aldean rocked the mullet! The mullet has been rocked by many outside the country music world too. John Stamos (Uncle Jesse), Mel Gibson, Patrick Swayze, the "Great One" Wayne Gretzky, Joe Dirt and The Tiger King himself...Joe Exotica were known to wear it proudly. No one said it was pretty, but it was something that these guys had no issues rocking.

Many are pointing back to 2020 for putting the "interesting" hairstyle back in the . When barber shops and hair salons were shut down, some decided that the time was the right to start growing out the mullet. It may be more popular than it has ever been. Even men's fashion websites have put together "20 Best Mullet Hairstyles For Men".

The mullet has made such a popular comeback, there is even a nationwide "mullet contest" happening. The contest is in the voting stage and 25 fantastic mullets are up for some great prizes. For first place...$2500, Pit Viper Sunglasses, A Trophy and other gear from manscaped.com. For 2nd place mullet, $500, Pit Viper Glasses and some manscaped.com gear and for 3rd place, $250, and manscaped.com gear! Not too bad for just letting your hair grow out!

The interesting part is there's not just an adult section of the contest, but the youth have been growing out their mullet too!

If you're going to put the dedication in, don't let anyone bring you down!

We're not sure how you feel about it, but if you throw a pair of "Pit Viper" glasses on a mullet wearing fella...you're living the "mullet lifestyle" in 2021! Viva La Mullet! If you're brave enough to rock it, the world is your oyster! If you're thinking you'd like to start growing a mullet, here is a video to show you how to get it rolling!

12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Piss Off Wyomingites There are just certain things Wyomingites don't want to see or hear. Check out these 12 things that are guaranteed to anger someone from Wyoming.

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.