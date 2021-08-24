Wyoming Listed as One of Seven Worst States with COVID Resurge

The last thing anyone anywhere wants is anything that resembled what happened in 2020. Unfortunately, recent statistics hasn't been kind to several states across the U.S. in terms of the ongoing pandemic. Wyoming happens to be one of those states on the short list for having a resurgence in COVID cases.

As of August 23rd, the national seven-day case average for COVID cases has reached its highest levels since January of 2021. Several states are expected to see a decline in case numbers, but Wyoming is one of the states that have seen a stark increase in cases. The publication, 'Best Life', recently released the article, 'These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now'. Wyoming showed up in the #7 spot on that list.

'Best Life' has this to say about Wyoming's listing among the seven states on that list:

According to data from the state's Department of Health, Wyoming's recent spike in COVID cases has led to a rise in hospitalizations, ballooning from 25 to 165 over the weekend. But those aren't the only numbers going up: Vaccinations in the state also saw a 20 percent increase over last month, with more than 7,400 people receiving their first shot between Aug. 6 and Aug. 20, according to state data analyzed by the Casper Star-Tribune.

The data also lists the fact that cases have risen to 65 per 100k residents which is also a 36 percent increase over the past week. Our neighbors to the south in Colorado were also listed in the #5 spot on the list as they have had a 38 percent increase in cases over the past seven days.

Let's hope that we soon get on that list of states with declining cases. Take care of yourselves and each other out there, Wyoming!

