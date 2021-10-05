National Study: Cheyenne Is 44th Safest City, Casper Is 65th

A new national survey by the financial website Wallethub rates Cheyenne as the 44th safest city in the United States, with Casper being rated as the 65th safest city.

Both Wyoming communities were rated as being much safer than nearby Denver, which came in at number 160 in the survey.

Wallethub used 44 different metrics to assign cities a safety score. Some of the metrics included such things as mass shootings, deaths from COVID-19, natural disasters such as tornadoes and earthquakes, economic factors such as the unemployment rate, and many other metrics.

Each city then received scores in three categories--home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety. Wallethub explains the scoring this way:

''Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of safety.

We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered only the city proper in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area.''

Cheyenne was awarded an overall score of 77.20, getting a score of 72 for home and community safety, 97 for natural disaster risk, and 36 for financial safety. Casper got a 110 score for home and community safety, 20 for natural disaster risk, and 58 for financial safety, for an overall score of 75.66. Denver fared much worse on the survey, with a 158 for home and community and home safety, 139 for natural disaster risk, and 62 for financial safety. Denver's overall score came out to 66.22. Among other cities in the Rocky Mountain region, Rapid City ranked number 137 and Salt Lake City ranked 41st.

You can read the entire Wallethub report here.

