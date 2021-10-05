We made it to October. It's easily the best month of the year if you love Fall activities and the typically Spooky Season festivities. Whether you're all about chugging apple cider or curling up under a blanket to watch your favorite scary movie, this is your time to shine. Cheyenne has more than enough events going on this month to keep you going.

Ghost Fright-Seeing Tours

The Ghost Fright-Seeing tours of Cheyenne are awesome. I went last year and can say that they're really interesting and fun to check out. You learn a lot about the haunted history of Cheyenne and the storytellers are fun to listen to.



Nightmare On 17th Street

The Knights Of Pythias put on a haunted house every year, filled with volunteers that help the organization as a fundraiser. Don't let the volunteer part worry you, it's professional and an absolute blast to go through.



Old West Museum Paranormal Tours

Have you ever wondered what spirits float around the CFD Old West Museum? Now's your chance! Each Thursday in October, you can get your spooky on with the Old West Museum.

Another great volunteer haunted house in Cheyenne, these guys have some fun and creative-looking scenes and props set up.

Get our free mobile app

Cheyenne Little Theatre's Rocky Horror Picture Show

It's time to TIME WARP! This is a can't miss show if you love Rocky Horror. It's not a direct remake of the show, it's a shadowcast, but don't let that discourage you. It's a ton of fun AND you get a prop bag with your tickets! Check it out October 22 & 23 along with the 29 & 30.



Boos And Spirits Downtown Pub Crawl

Get your Ghouls And Ghosts together for a fun night of haunting Downtown Cheyenne. The DDA is hosting a pub crawl that encourages you to don your best costume. Bracelets are just 25 bucks in advance but get you drinks along your crawl. Mark your calendars for October 23rd.



Halloween Harvest Market At The Shrine Club in Cheyenne

October 23rd will be a great day to head to the Halloween Harvest Market for tons of vendors a trunk or treat for the kids, Halloween carnival games and more!

Murder Mystery Dinner At The Red Lion

This should be a blast. Who doesn't love a good Murder Mystery event? This is happening October 23rd and looks have all kinds of Western Murder Mystery fun with them encouraging guests to wear their best western gear.

What's October With Out Trick Or Treating?

Downtown Cheyenne Trick Or Treating And Costume Parade

This should be a lot of fun for the kids and parents alike. October 30th from noon to 3pm you can bring the kiddos downtown to get them in the costume parade, just think of the pics you'll get. They'll also be able to grab all the candy.



Head over to 519 West Wallick Road from 1pm-4pm for a trunk or treat organized by Saving Grace Automotive and Dusty Road Graphics. This will also include a DJ and haunted house, along with drinks and snacks.

Wild West Trunk Or Treat

October 30th 1pm-3pm your kids can load up on candy at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. They're also looking for some candy donations if you'd like to help local kids have a safe trick or treating experience.



I'm probably missing some, but, we have quite the list going!

18 Most Terrifyingly Haunted Places in Wyoming

Haunted 307: The Most Haunted Places in Wyoming