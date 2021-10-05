Cheyenne Police Seek Public’s Help Finding 16-Year-Old Runaway

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old runaway.

According to a department Facebook post, Gabriel D. Crider ran away shortly after midnight on Oct. 5.

Crider is 5-foot-5, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information on Crider's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-53766.