Cheyenne Police Seek Public’s Help Finding 16-Year-Old Runaway
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old runaway.
According to a department Facebook post, Gabriel D. Crider ran away shortly after midnight on Oct. 5.
Crider is 5-foot-5, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Crider's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-53766.
