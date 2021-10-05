Let’s Do The Time Warp! Rocky Horror Returns To The Atlas Theater

Excuse me.

LET'S DO THE TIIIIIIME WARP!

Ok, I'm back. Also, Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at the Atlas Theater this year, thanks to the Cheyenne Little Theatre's shadowcast production. This is such a fun event and a great way to celebrate Halloween. Have Halloween plans already? Cool, they have 4 showings over two weekends so that you can sing along with the cast at the Atlas Theater. The first weekend of shows is October 22nd and 23rd and the second weekend is Halloween weekend, October 29th and 30th.

General admission is only 15 bucks! This was such a fun event last year, I'm really happy they brought it back for 2021. I may or may not have asked months ago someone who was in last year's and this year's performance when it was happening. I was that excited.

There's nothing like a show at the Atlas Theater, either. Especially if you're set to watch a somewhat supernatural show. The vibe of the classic theater makes the feel of the show that much better.

If you have no idea what a shadowcast performance is, essentially, the film will be screened with Cheyenne Little Theatre actors acting out the scenes in front of the screen. It sounds weird but really works. Especially for Rocky Horror.

Tickets are on sale now, but you'll want to hurry. I'm almost certain they sold out last year or came close to it. You don't want to miss out, it's an absolute blast and they give you a prop bag with ticket purchase. You can get tickets here.

