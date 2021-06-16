Fire Weather Watch Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming Thursday

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch for parts of southeast Wyoming on Thursday.

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 150 PM MDT Wed Jun 16 2021 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 305...307 AND 309... WYZ305-307-309-171200- /O.NEW.KCYS.FW.A.0004.210617T1700Z-210618T0100Z/ Sierra Madre Range/Medicine Bow NF-Snowy Range/Medicine Bow NF- South Laramie Range/Medicine Bow NF- 150 PM MDT Wed Jun 16 2021 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 305, 307, AND 309... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 305, 307 and 309. * WIND...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...9 to 12 percent. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

The watch is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes the Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range and South Laramie Range.

The NWS says dry and windy conditions may contribute to rapid fire growth, and it strongly discourages burning of any kind.

