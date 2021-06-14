Nearly 300 Firefighters Assigned To Robinson Fire In Johnson County

Nearly 300 firefighters have been assigned to a fire burning south of Buffalo as of Monday morning.

According to the federal website, InciWeb, 297 personnel are working to contain the lightning-caused Robinson Fire.

The fire, which started last week, has grown to 697 acres.

According to InciWeb, helicopters will work the north and northeast sides of the fire on Monday, dropping water of sources of heat in Robinson Canyon.

No evacuation orders are currently in place.

Officials say firefighters on the ground are making progress establishing firelines and are scouting for additional control opportunities. They also hope to wrap up structure assessment in Billy Creek, Poison Creek and Bull Creek areas. They also are planning how to protect structures should the fire expand in that direction.

None have been damaged.

Firefighters will near-record high temperatures with winds gusting up to 25 mph out of the southwest.

The fire is steadily consuming dead trees and logs.

Residents and forest visitors can expect to see smoke for an extended period of time. Do not call 911.

Additionally, public information ofciers have established information boards around the fire area including the Hazelton parking lot off US 16 at Road 3, the intersection off Greub Road and Highway 196 and the BLM and Forest Service Offices in Buffalo.